 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Case against Fall River teen accused of attempted homicide heads to trial

  • 0
Dylan Lenz

Dylan Lenz, 17, Fall River, appears in a Dodge County Courtroom on Tuesday for his arraignment. He entered a not-guilty plea, taking the case closer to trial. Lenz is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly running over a Beaver Dam girl in the parking lot of Beaver Dam's Walmart on Oct. 15. 

 TERRI PEDERSON, DAILY CITIZEN

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Fall River boy, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident where he ran over a Beaver Dam girl, entered a not-guilty plea to charges in court on Tuesday.

TikTok is in the spotlight, with lawmakers in the U.S. banning the app from government devices and even proposing a bill to ban it outright. Experts Brian Haugli and Alana Staszcyszyn break down the privacy and cybersecurity concerns around the popular social media app.

Dylan Lenz could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony charges against him.

Lenz appeared for his arraignment with his attorney Christopher Van Wagner in the courtroom of Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra appeared for the state.

Van Wagner said his client would stand mute and asked the court to enter a not-guilty plea to the charges, bringing the case closer to trial. 

Dylan Lenz

Lenz

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, 120 Frances Lane, on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. after a 17-year-old girl had been run over in the parking lot and the driver had fled the scene. The girl was located behind the automotive department, and officers noticed she had a significant amount of road rash on her body but she was breathing. She was also bleeding from her mouth and nose at one point while officers were attempting to clear her airway. Beaver Dam paramedics arrived and took over her care.

People are also reading…

Witnesses had been at Menards, across the street when they saw the small SUV in the parking lot and observed a body lying underneath it. The vehicle then left the parking lot out of Frances Lane. The girl was flown to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison for treatment. 

An officer accessed the FLOCK camera system, which are cameras used to obtain information on vehicles when they pass certain locations, and was able to determine the vehicle was a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by Lenz.

Columbus officers responded as well but the parents were uncooperative and confrontational with the police. Lenz was eventually taken to the Fall River Police Department to be interviewed, and a warrant was issued to search the vehicle. An officer saw blood both inside and outside of the vehicle.

A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled for March 6.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kwik Trip looking at updating location in Columbus

Kwik Trip looking at updating location in Columbus

The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News