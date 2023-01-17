Case against Fall River teen accused of attempted homicide heads to trial

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Fall River boy, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident where he ran over a Beaver Dam girl, entered a not-guilty plea to charges in court on Tuesday.

Dylan Lenz could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony charges against him.

Lenz appeared for his arraignment with his attorney Christopher Van Wagner in the courtroom of Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra appeared for the state.

Van Wagner said his client would stand mute and asked the court to enter a not-guilty plea to the charges, bringing the case closer to trial.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, 120 Frances Lane, on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. after a 17-year-old girl had been run over in the parking lot and the driver had fled the scene. The girl was located behind the automotive department, and officers noticed she had a significant amount of road rash on her body but she was breathing. She was also bleeding from her mouth and nose at one point while officers were attempting to clear her airway. Beaver Dam paramedics arrived and took over her care.

Witnesses had been at Menards, across the street when they saw the small SUV in the parking lot and observed a body lying underneath it. The vehicle then left the parking lot out of Frances Lane. The girl was flown to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison for treatment.

An officer accessed the FLOCK camera system, which are cameras used to obtain information on vehicles when they pass certain locations, and was able to determine the vehicle was a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by Lenz.

Columbus officers responded as well but the parents were uncooperative and confrontational with the police. Lenz was eventually taken to the Fall River Police Department to be interviewed, and a warrant was issued to search the vehicle. An officer saw blood both inside and outside of the vehicle.

A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled for March 6.