Causes of grass fires on Highway 151 still under investigation

COLUMBUS – The causes of three grass fires on Highway 151 outside of Columbus on Saturday are still under investigation.

Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine said the first call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for a wildland fire, just north of the 120 exit, on Highway 151.

“Shortly after that, Columbus was paged for a grass fire around the 116 mile marker (County K overpass), then another grass fire around the 113 mile marker (Dane/Columbia county line), all off the south bound lane of 151,” Hazeltine said. “All three fire calls were within an approximately 5 minute time span. With high winds, these were fast moving, however, with the quick response assistance of Doylestown, CLR, Fall River, Watertown, and Beaver Dam Fire, they were able to get the fires under control.”