Cecil man appears in court charged with fleeing cops on Highway 151

JUNEAU — A 33-year-old Cecil man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday on charges related to allegedly fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday after he was stopped on Highway 151.

Jerale Market faces a felony charge of fleeing an officer as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of the felony offense, he could face up to 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Market appeared before Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $500 cash bond with conditions that he not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a prescription.

According to the criminal complaint:

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix on Tuesday at 12:45 a.m. that was allegedly speeding on Highway 151 near Highway A. The license plate came back belonging to a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was registered to Market.

The deputy made contact with Market and noticed that he appeared to be impaired. However, prior to identifying him, Market fled south on Highway 151. A pursuit occurred that lasted 7.3 miles and ended when the vehicle exited onto Highway D. The car crashed at the end of the on-ramp and slid down to the embankment on Iron Road.

Market was uninjured and taken into custody. He admitted to drinking and using marijuana. He consented to field-sobriety tests but became uncooperative during the tests. He was taken into custody for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Marijuana and a smoking device were located in the vehicle as well as a scale, an empty bottle of vodka and ammunition.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.