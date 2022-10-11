Cecil man arrested for fleeing officers on Highway 151

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – A 33-year-old Cecil man was arrested during the early morning hours today following a chase with Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies after fleeing a stop on Highway 151.

Jerale Market was booked into the Dodge County Jail following the incident for a probation violation.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to stop Market’s vehicle for speeding at 12:48 a.m. while it was traveling south on Highway 151, outside of Beaver Dam. The vehicle had been traveling 89 mph in the 65 mph zone. Market originally stopped but then fled while the deputy was identifying him.

The pursuit lasted about nine minutes heading south past Beaver Dam.

Market could face a felony charge of eluding an officer as well as charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The charges were referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Market was cited for operating without a license, reckless driving and speeding.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in the press release that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will responsibly pursue individuals who attempt to flee from law enforcement and will hold them accountable.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident but when people flee from law enforcement, it is very dangerous for all involved including others who may be near these pursuits,” Schmidt said. “It is equally as dangerous to allow criminals to believe that if they flee, they will get away with violating the law. While that approach may be tolerated in other communities, we believe there must be a response to these felonious acts to send the message that it will not be tolerated in Dodge County. Our actions must always weigh the importance of holding people accountable and the safety of our citizens, while also acting as a deterrent for others who may consider this type of behavior in the future.”

Schmidt also said that to the public that it is very important to stay alert when driving and when you see an emergency vehicle, immediately pull over to the side of the road and stop. The sooner you see the emergency vehicle and stop, the safer everyone on the road will be.

“You never know if that emergency vehicle is responding to a medical emergency, an armed robbery or if they are pursuing someone committing the felony action of fleeing from law enforcement,” Schmidt said.