Cemetery walk glides forward: Seventh event to support historic preservation

WAUPUN — The seventh annual Waupun Historical Society Cemetery Walk will glide gently through Waupun’s history from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. The self-led tours will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery off North Madison Street.

The late Rohn T. Bishop started the event in 2015. Waupun Historical Society President Zac Dickhut is helping to coordinate the event along with Kyle Clark and Tracie Nichols. All invite the public to learn about some of the city’s most illustrious citizens.

Highlights of past tours read like a who’s who of Waupun, the state and the nation. Past characters include Clarence Shaler, who was an inventor, sculptor and close friend of Henry Ford; Mrs. Crawford, who was the grandmother of U.S. President Warren G. Harding; Mrs. John Ackerman, who was the wife of Waupun’s first mayor and one of the city’s founding people; W.W. Harris, the builder/operator of Harris Mill; Seymour and Lucy Wilcox, city founders; and even Ed Gein, serial killer who was held for a time at the Waupun State Prison. (He is the one exception to being buried there, and is interred in a cemetery in Plainfield).

This year’s roll includes some figures who served in the Civil War, a historical figure that has a connection to holocaust victim Anne Frank, a woman who served as an inspiration for the women’s baseball film “A League of Their Own” and some returning favorites.

“There may even be a musical component to this year’s walk,” Dickhut hinted.

Seven or eight volunteer actors choose their characters and research those people’s deeds and/or accomplishments. Each actor is given license to re-create the character and to deliver information at the grave site. Presentations are less than 10 minutes each. The entire tour is likely to take 40-45 minutes.

“We offer a pretty good time with some interesting information, which is our mission at the museum,” said Dickhut. “We usually have between 80 and 100 people attending, and we always hope to exceed the number from the previous year. Come on out and discover some things about Waupun and its most fascinating people. You’ll be surprised by how much there is to learn.”

Forest Mound Cemetery was organized in 1862 and the first burial took place there in 1863. Though it is a place of eternal rest, many of the deceased have been moved postmortem. Some of the remains were relocated there from two earlier cemeteries. One burial place was too muddy for regular use and the other was displaced by the railroad. Those earlier locations are now West End and Wilcox parks.

A free-will donation is requested, with funds to help preserve local history at the Waupun Heritage Museum, 22 S. Madison St. According to board member and volunteer Rick Vant Hoff, this is the historical society’s main fundraiser for the year.

"We appreciate whatever people are willing to give," said Vant Hoff. "We guarantee that it will be used wisely to help support our mission."