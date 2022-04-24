Central Wisconsin Christian underway on $16.9 million expansion project

WAUPUN – Central Wisconsin Christian School in Waupun is planning a massive $16.9 million update to make way for increased enrollment to the school as well as to allow accommodations for new programs.

The supporting constituency of the school, which is made up of parents and other supporters of the school, approved the largest expansion plan in the school’s history on Tuesday during the school’s annual meeting. Approval was granted with a final vote of 115 to 1.

Gregg Zonnefeld, the director of advancement at the non-denominational Christian based pre-K through 12th grade school, said the first Central Wisconsin School was built on McKinley Street, where the new Waupun Senior Center will be built. A majority of it was moved to its current location, 301 Fox Lake Road, in 1958. There has since been many updates to the building and fundraising is continuing for the new addition.

“This vote stands as another historic step in the life of Central Wisconsin Christian," Zonnefeld said. “The Legacy Vision is an all-encompassing expansion that will touch every student at CWC both now and for generations to come, expanding to meet the needs of students now and in the foreseeable future with Christ-centered education.”

Two main points have led to the expansion, Zonnefeld said.

The first in an increase in enrollment. The school began with an enrollment of 393 this year after ending last year with 347. However it is currently at 432 students.

“We’ve had a real uptick in interest,” Zonnefeld said.

The school will be going to two sections in every grade and will be able to hold 700 students.

The school, which blends Biblical learning into its curriculum, has students from over 50 churches enrolled from Waupun, Fond du Lac, Mayville, Beaver Dam, Ripon, Randolph and other communities in Dodge, Fond du Lac and Green Lake counties.

The second focus of the additions if for program growth, including a large addition at the high school for the school’s AgProTech program.

The project is broken in four phases. The first phase began this spring with an expansion of the middle school to alleviate need for additional classroom space.

“We needed immediate classroom,” Zonnefeld said of the middle school addition in the building, which is scheduled to be done this fall. The other classrooms are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

The second phase is the largest part of the project. It would add about 15,000 square feet of the expansion for the AgProTech program on the west end of the high school and a 15,000 square feet expansion to the elementary classroom space. The future phases of the plan include new music classrooms, a fine arts performance spaces, an athletic complex that would add a baseball stadium, track and entrance/concessions plaza.

Each project needs 70% of the cash and pledges to be committed in order to begin. Zonnefeld said the school has already surpassed the $6 million plateau to make the fall groundbreaking for the classroom portion a reality.

The campus’ size is 30 acres after acquiring 10.5 acres last spring.

“It is humbling to see our school community united in their desire to move forward to carry out our mission, but also to recognize our complete dependence on God to do this together,” the school’s administrator Mark Buteyn said. “This is not just about next week or next year, this is about providing quality education to help prepare kids to make a difference in God’s Kingdom for many years to come.”

Excel of Fond du Lac is the architects for the project and WDS Construction is the general contractors.

More information and floor plans for the campaign can be found at the school’s website at www.WeAreCWC.org.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

