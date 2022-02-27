Chamber presents Waupunies awards: Local businesses honored at The Rock

WAUPUN – The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Waupunies Awards Night Thursday, honoring local businesses for their achievements over the past year.

Nearly 60 people attended the event at The Rock Golf Club.

Chamber president Craig Much summarized some of the successes over 2021, including new businesses, renovations, expansions and more.

“I could go on and on about the changes that have been made in Waupun,” he said. “It is really something to see. We’ve seen new housing, new business and strong optimism for the future, despite the challenges of COVID 19 over the past two years.”

The nominations for the Business of the Year, the Heritage Business of the Year, the Resilience Award and the Mayor’s Choice Award follow below. Recipients received crystal awards and Congressional Memoranda delivered by Congressman Glen Grothman, who attended in person.

Award winners were:

Business of the Year, Wind & Unwined, 310 E. Main St.

“Since opening two years ago, Wind & Unwined has proven to be a success for Waupun’s downtown and the community as a whole. Other downtown businesses have commented on the increased traffic that Wind & Unwind has garnered, which contributes to the overall atmosphere of Waupun’s downtown. What’s more, the Collien Family contributes generously to a variety of activities in the community, which further advances Waupun. With their upcoming expansion into the adjacent storefront, Waupun’s 2022 Business of the Year is showing no signs of stopping in their efforts to make Waupun a better place to live, work, and play.”

Heritage Business of the Year, Guth’s Candy, 916 and 928 E. Main St.

“Celebrating 100 years in Waupun last year, Guth’s Candy is a business that puts Waupun on the map for those driving highways 151 and 49. Having seen four generations and many changes, Guth’s Candy has grown with our community, bringing smiles to the faces of children, and caffeine to the minds of adults. The drive-through is a testament to their growth and evergreen entrepreneurial spirit. We all love telling visitors to ‘be sure to stop at Guth’s while you’re here’ because the 2022 Heritage Business of the Year is a Waupun treasure.”

Resilience Award, SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St.

“Every Waupun business and organization has seen its fair share of difficulties over the past two years, and our community has shown up for them by shopping local where and when they can. However, one of our members stands out for having shown continued support for Waupun in the midst of unprecedented times. For many, the last two years have caused us to pause and reflect on what is most important—family, humanity, and care for each other. Through overwhelming workloads and taxing hours, the employees of Waupun’s most resilient institution have shown unconditional care for their neighbors. Tonight, we recognize the resilience of our healthcare workers at SSM Health-Waupun Memorial Hospital. We are truly thankful for their work and sacrifice.”

Mayor’s Choice presented by Julie Nickel, Real Sportscards Wisconsin, 324 E. Main St.

“Waupun’s business community has seen a unique and exciting addition this year. The mayor’s choice this year has made a significant investment in a historic downtown property, created seven full-time and two part-time jobs that are new in our community, and uses an innovative business model that includes a strong e-commerce platform, which performs well in our present economic climate. This business has provided Waupun with strong leadership and vision, contributing to a forward-looking Waupun that is enhancing the business climate in the region and positions Waupun as a destination for consumers seeking unique products and services. We are so glad to have Real Sportscards Wisconsin in Waupun.”

“Thank you all for being here in Waupun and contributing to the growth and success of our city,” said Much.

All award recipients thanked the chamber and the community for ongoing support.

Tom Kulczewski, owner of Real Sportcards, perhaps said it best.

“This is a really good place, it really is,” said Kulczewski. “Downtown is really nice. People don’t recognize it but they really should. Thank you for welcoming us to your city and making us feel at home here. We like – no love – Waupun.”

