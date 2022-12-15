Charges dismissed against Whitewater man accused of assault

JUNEAU — Charges were dismissed earlier this month against a 20-year-old Whitewater man who had been accused of assaulting a teenage girl in the spring.
Dodge County District Attorney managing attorney Bob Barrington said that the district attorney’s office asked for the charges to be dismissed because the victim in the case would not cooperate and so they were unable to proceed with prosecuting the case.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger dismissed the charges against Cristhiam Martinez Games on Dec. 2. Martinez Games had been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Dodge County Most Wanted listed
Dodge County Most Wanted listed for December