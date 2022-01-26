 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chase ends in rollover, arrest in Beaver Dam

BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Car (copy)
Daily Citizen file photo

Beaver Dam Police located a man suspected of theft in Fond du Lac and was able to take into custody following a chase this afternoon.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, a notification came on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. that a there was an attempt to locate a white cargo van from the city of Fond du Lac. The unidentified man driving the van also had felony charges against him and was last seen on Highway 151 at Highway 49.

A short time later, a Beaver Dam Police Officer located a van that fit the description traveling on Highway 151 traveling at a high rate of speed. The van sped up after the driver saw the officer and exited on the Highway 33 ramp into the city of Beaver Dam. The van continued into the city and went through a red light with the officer pursuing the van. The van continued through downtown Beaver Dam at a high rate a speed with the pursuit ending near the intersection of Highway 151 and D, just south of the city, when the van went off the road and rolled over several times.

The driver attempted to get out of the vehicle but was unable to due to the deep snow. The driver was taken into custody with the assistance of K-9 Boomer after failing to obey verbal commands.

The driver was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for minor injuries before being transferred to Dodge County Jail.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

