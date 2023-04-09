The YMCA of Dodge County was the place to be on Saturday as area children crowded the field to collect 10,000 candy-filled eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt.

It took participants only 1 minute and 38 seconds to seize all the eggs.

For the last decade, Adam and Nicole White have been providing the eggs for the hunt. Nicole said she fell in love with the community-based event when her children were younger.

Nicole has been on the board for the YMCA of Dodge County for 10 years now. At the time, she was a stay-at-home mother, Nicole said. She's currently the director of human services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

Nicole had been going to the Mommy and Me class at the YMCA as well as utilizing the swim lessons when she witnessed her first egg hunt at the YMCA.

“I'd never seen anything like it,” Nicole said. “To see the whole community there, I thought it was the coolest thing that I had ever seen.”

Nicole and Adam wanted to do their best to protect the yearly event, so they offered to sponsor the egg hunt going forward.

The event also had a visit by the Easter bunny as well as an opening up of the pool and gym for those wanting to utilize the facility for free.

“We don’t always get to go, but I do still love it,” Nicole said.

It is a beautiful event every year, she added.

“It is one of my favorite parts of living and working in the community,” Nicole said. “It really shows you the strong sense of the community here.”

The Y does provide more community events including a Swim with Santa in December. They have been very cooperative with adding programs including some toddler classes that were included after Nicole mentioned they were offered at the YMCA in Oconomowoc but not in Beaver Dam.