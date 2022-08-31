 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children hospitalized following vehicle crash outside of Beaver Dam

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – Two children were taken to UW Hospital in Madison following a crash on Highway A at the intersection of Ollinger Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According from the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was attempting to turn onto Ollinger Road and another vehicle rear ended it.

Initial investigation showed that a 52 year old man was operating a Volkswagen north on County Highway A. The Volkswagen was stopped and waiting for southbound traffic to go by and the driver was going to conduct a left/west turn onto Ollinger Road. A 48 year old woman was operating a Toyota north on County Highway A, approaching the rear of the Volkswagen. The Toyota failed to stop behind, or go around the Volkswagen, resulting in the front of the Toyota striking the rear of the Volkswagen.

The 52 year old driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries. The 48 year old driver of the Toyota sustained injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. A 14 year old passenger in the Toyota sustained serious injuries and was transported by EMS to UW Hospital in Madison. An 11 year old passenger in the Toyota sustained serious injuries and was transported by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

Assisting with the crash were Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam EMS and UW MedFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

