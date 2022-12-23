Christmas Eve services go on both virtually and in person

Christmas Eve may be the busiest day for churches when the pews are filled with both those who regularly attend services and also those who only attend a few days a year, but safety is a concern this year while temperatures are colder than normal.

The Rev. Will Arnold said that there are no changes planned at St. Katharine Drexel and the Tri Parishes of Dodge County due to the temperature changes.

“There will be, however, an addition with Christmas pageants before the early Christmas Eve Masses,” Arnold said.

The Christmas Eve services at St. Katharine Drexel in Beaver Dam is 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve with a service done in Spanish at 7 p.m. An additional English service will be held at 10:30 p.m. Christmas day services are at 9 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish, Arnold said.

The Tri Parishes services will be held at Holy Family in Reeseville at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day services will be held at St. John the Baptist in Clyman at 8 a.m. and St. Columbkille in Elba at 10 a.m., Arnold said.

“Christmas Masses, especially the earlier Christmas Eve Masses can be quite full,” Arnold said. “That being said, it's important to arrive early. We will provide some overflow seating inside and outside of the church space. Ten minutes before the 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at St. Katharine Drexel begins there will be a Christmas pageant in which parish children act out the Birth of Christ,” Arnold said. “The 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at Holy Family in Reeseville will also have a Christmas pageant ten minutes before Mass begins. Please practice the virtue of patience with others. It can be stressful for young families especially, so be willing to slide a little further into the pew and be especially attentive and careful in the parking lot and when driving to and from the church.”

There is an alternative for those who do not want to venture out, Arnold said. The 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at St. Katharine Drexel in Beaver Dam will be livestreamed. The Youtube link is on the parish website .

“Know that wherever you may be on Christmas, we are praying that you have a safe, joyful, and holy Christmas celebration,” Arnold said.

The Rev. Erick Taylor from Trinity Church—United Methodist said that the Christmas services there will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. There will also be a service Christmas morning at 9:30 a.m.

“Unless something drastic changes in forecast, we do not see a reason for these plans to change,” Taylor said on Wednesday.

Last minute changes will be shared on the church's website and Facebook page as well as shared on Daily Dodge, Taylor said. In addition, all of the services will be livestreamed on the church’s website, Facebook page, and on the church’s Youtube channel.

“This also allows everyone to worship at a later time if they are not available at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m.,” Taylor said. “If the weather feels threatening, we want people to stay home and worship online or on the radio.”

For those who would like to attend a worship service in-person, but are concerned about illness, our balcony is a "masked required" area,” Taylor said. “Masks may be worn on the main floor of the sanctuary, but are not required.”

Taylor said he also wants people to feel comfortable.

“There is no "dress code" for worship, or even a suggested etiquette,” Taylor said. “We care more about comfort and joy than "clothing and judging. We also have gift bags for all children, or anyone who might like to keep their hands busy while participating in worship.”

Families with young children should feel comfortable attending as well, Taylor said.

“Young families should not feel pressured to keep their kids quiet during worship, but allow them to sing praises in their own voice even if it sounds a little different than the rest of the congregation,” Taylor said. “A staffed nursery is also available for children 4 years old and younger if parents would like a "silent" night of worship.”

For those who cannot attend, Taylor said that they still hope for the church still hopes that the can experience hope, peace, joy and love this Christmas season.

“Weather, illness, busy schedules, etc. may keep us from gathering, but not from celebrating together through the power of the Holy Spirit,” Taylor said.

First Lutheran Evangelical Church will also have services as planned: 4 p.m. in person at the church and 6 p.m. in person and online, First Lutheran Church worship and communications coordinator April Jordan said. A 10:30 pm. Lessons and Carols service will be held at the church and also be available over the radio.

“There will be a feeling of togetherness as we celebrate Jesus' birth through prayer, reflection and music,” Jordan said. “Whether in person, online, or on the radio, we hope you are filled with the joy of Christmas.”

Jordan said people can also watch the 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas morning services on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Beaver Dam Middle School hosts fine arts night BDMS fine arts1.jpg BDMS fine arts2.jpg BDMS fine arts3.jpg BDMS fine arts4.jpg BDMS fine arts5.jpg BDMS fine arts6.jpg BDMS fine arts7.jpg BDMS fine arts8.jpg BDMS fine arts9.jpg BDMS fine arts10.jpg BDMS fine arts11.jpg