Citizen input considered for Columbus storm water utility

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus has held two of the three listening sessions on a referendum question to finance a storm water utility for the city and will vote on some recommendations that came up in the meetings.

City Administrator Kyle Ellefson told the Columbus City Council at its committee of a whole meeting on Tuesday that the subcommittee has met following the first two listening sessions and will be recommending an amendment on how funds are raised for the storm water utility.

Ellefson said the base charge for the storm water utility would stay in effect until Dec. 31, 2025. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, the annual base charge may be increased, but by no more than 3 percent annually. To have a larger increase in cost, the city would have to go to referendum for voters to decide on the increase.

City officials will ask voters in an April referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Storm water Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.

The next Columbus City Council meeting is Feb. 16. The final listening session about the storm water utility will be held on March 1.

