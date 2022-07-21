City Council to improve 2 parks with $50,000 in ARPA funds

Beaver Dam City Council is putting a portion of its $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward improving two area parks.

At its meeting this week, the council approved using $50,000 in ARPA funds to have MSA Professional Services draft master plans for Edgewater Park and Crystal Lake Park.

Ald. Jaclyn Shelton brought the idea to the Mayor Becky Glewen’s attention following complaints she had received about the condition of Edgewater Park, which included lack of lighting and paved roads.

She said in discussions with the mayor, it was suggested that a master plan be put in place both for Edgewater and Crystal Lake Parks because they require updating.

Shelton said allocating ARPA funds for outdoor space improvements is an appropriate use of the money.

“These are parks that we are responsible for and it would benefit the entire city,” she said.

Edgewater is a 158.7-acre park located off of Highway 33 West on McKinley Beach Road. It has fishing ramps, lagoons, fishing piers, two picnic shelters, handicap accessible rest rooms, an observation tower, a dog-friendly area and a 6-acre pond.

Crystal Lake Park sits on 43 acres, with two bodies of water and a natural spring that discharges 60,000 gallons of water per hour to the beach. It has two picnic shelters, tables, grills, handicap accessible restrooms, parking, fishing, softball area, public beach with bathhouse, day camp area, volleyball area and play equipment. In the winter it has an ice rink, a sledding hill with a toboggan chute and a building that can be rented for private use. Located off of Highway 33 East, a half mile outside of Beaver Dam, it also houses an 18-hole disc golf course.

Glewen said the parks committee has been looking at parks overall this past year and has been working on putting a comprehensive plan together. By having MSA create master plans for the two parks, it opens up the possibility of receiving grants for the improvement projects.

She noted that creating the master plans takes time. MSA’s proposed schedule is set for next year in three phases:

• Phase one, February-March, inventory and analysis

• Phase two, March-June, concept development

• Phase three, July-August, final master plan and report

Shelton said MSA gives a lot of opportunity for citizens to give feedback on what they would like done with those parks.

There is a current effort underway by citizens interested in improving the disc golf course at Crystal Lake Park. Glewen said the parks committee is moving forward with that enhancement because individuals are fundraising for that. She said they are bettering what is already in place, not changing the layout.

How Logan Thomas is raising money for disc golf course in Beaver Dam Senior at Beaver Dam High School is trying to raise money to renovate equipment of a disc golf course at Crystal Lake in Beaver Dam.

The council approved the appropriation of $50,000 from ARPA funds to the Crystal Lake Park and Edgewater Park master plans on an 11-2 vote, with Alds. Mick Fischer and Ken Anderson voting no.

Earlier this month, the council approved giving $350,000 of the funds to the downtown façade improvement and business attraction grant program.