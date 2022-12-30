'City of Sculpture': Waupun branding efforts relaunched with familiar theme

WAUPUN — Waupun is slowly but surely reemerging as the “City of Sculpture,” thanks to citizen support, the City Council and Mayor Rohn Bishop.

Bishop proposed adding the world-famous sculpture The End of the Trail to wayfinding signs at a meeting in July. Wayfinding signs point toward landmarks such as city hall, the public safety building, the library, the pool, the 11 sculptures that dot the city and other destinations.

The signs arrived last summer with a new logo approved by the city — a stylized “W” with symbols of family and agriculture at its center. The logo was not enthusiastically received — although it was explained as being a forward-looking image advertising the importance of local agriculture and economic growth — and the city subsequently covered the "W" logos with decals depicting the city's statues, including The End of the Trail.

The End of the Trail, which depicts a defeated native warrior astride a weary horse, had long been used in the city's logo but had not been without controversy. It was commissioned by Waupun industrialist Clarence Shaler and created by sculptor James Earl Fraser. The heroic-sized statue has stood in Waupun since 1927. According to Waupun’s 150th anniversary book, “Shaler and Fraser, each great in his field, shared empathy for the plight of the American Indian and the tragedy of the American policy of Indian extermination.”

At the July City Council meeting Waupun Historical Society President and former Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Executive Director Zac Dickhut spoke first. He indicated that his opinion is his own and does not reflect either of his positions in the community.

“We’re all very proud to have this sculpture, but I’ve heard from 20 or so business owners who have concerns that the image doesn’t really do anything to depict businesses in the community,” said Dickhut. “They see it as tired, as old and as something that we’ve used in the past. We should be looking toward the future. There are also political issues as far as James Earl Fraser’s original message of native plight rather than having it represent Waupun.”

The Waupun School District replaced its Native American logo with a more Roman-looking “Wallace the Warrior” in the 1990s. The Waupun Hockey Association, however, still retains its Native American mascot.

Answering a question from Tracie Nichols, Bishop shared that "waubun" is Ojibway for “dawn of day.” A nude sculpture of that same name represents a fresh start and has stood in front of city hall since 1931 and is depicted on one of the decals used on the wayfinding signs.

“We’re named after a word that has been wrong since the city was named and doesn’t mean what it’s supposed to mean,” said Nichols. “That’s the very definition of systemic racism. It’s a bigger conversation than we’ve been having. It’s bigger than the sculpture. It’s bigger than a pretty place to take pictures. It’s something that needs to have a bigger conversation. I would urge you not to push through the wayfinding signage until you have those conversations with the appropriate people.”

Valerie Kempen spoke for herself and not for the Ho-Chunk Nation, of which she is a member.

“The statue shows a Native American defeated and dying, thus the name,” she said. “It’s a commentary on the damage Euro-American settlements inflicted upon Native Americans. It represents the genocide of Native Americans. It’s harmful to the 12 tribes in Wisconsin, harmful to native and non-native children. This is going to take everyone back. Way back. We’re going to go back in history by using that as a symbol. Using a symbol like that can rip a town apart. It has already created ripples in the city of Waupun.”

She continued, “Please consider a forward-looking symbol for your town. Use a symbol that promotes unity. Let’s look forward and stop living in the past.”

Jason Whitford said, “I’m in support of using the sculpture on the signs, and the reason for that is that this is not a new idea. This symbol has been around for a long time. I think it creates a lot of conversation about the good and the bad. I don’t think anybody in this room is going to forget that. The main thing is we’re going to talk about it, and I think by using it we’re going to talk about it even more. That’s going to benefit everybody.”

Ald. Jason Westpahl said, “I see no reason to go back and change the recommendations that came to us in the first place. The signs and logo were voted on. They’re here. Let’s put them up.”

“A couple of days after that meeting the word got out and citizens responded to the issue,” said Bishop. “Phones rang and rang and rang. Aldermen got emails. That’s when the city flags (with The End of the Trail on them) started to sell. We had a meeting with people standing down the hallway and they wanted their logo back. People started writing checks to cover the cost of making the change and we even have a little money left over after all the signs were changed.”

Bishop is proud of how the community rallied to defend their beloved statues, especially the world famous End of the Trail.

“It’s something that’s important to Waupun, and it was gratifying to me to see how much the residents care about it,” he said. “I’m proud of our statues. They’re beautiful, and we should take the time to appreciate what they are and the image that they portray for our wonderful community.”

The new decals were affixed to the wayfinding signs in November. Bishop hopes to return the sculptures to prominence, and that they continue to stand as symbols of Waupun’s past, present and future.

