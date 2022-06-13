Clapper nominated for Dodge County administrator

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Board Chairperson Dave Frohling has announced that the board’s Executive Committee has nominated Cameron Clapper of Whitewater to the serve as the next Dodge County administrator. Clapper would succeed Jim Mielke who retired on June 1.

Clapper has been the Whitewater city manager since 2012. Prior to that he was Whitewater’s assistant to the city manager from 2010 to 2012.

He served the Village of Waunakee from 2005 to 2010 as a management/analyst/deputy clerk and then as assistant to the village administrator. Clapper earned both a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.

The Dodge County Executive Committee selected Clapper from a field of 17 applicants for the position. Clapper and three other finalists participated in an assessment process on June 6 and 7 in Juneau.

Clapper’s nomination is subject to approval by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. That meeting will take place on June 21. If confirmed Clapper will begin work in Dodge County on Aug. 21.

Other candidates competing for the post in the final phase of selection included Rebecca Bell, Daryl DeDeker and Scott Feldt.

The board recently hired Jon Hochkammer, an administrator with Public Administration Associates (PAA) LLC, as the interim county administrator. His previous experiences include farming, fire department service, county board and other governmental experience and a host of other positions held both before and after retirement. The cost to the county is $16,200 for two weeks based on a four-day-per-week contract.

“Our process began in March with the assistance of the consulting firm, Public Administration Associates,” said Frohling. “The executive committee has been methodical in its search to arrive at our top candidate. There was strong interest in the position and I am pleased with the quality of the candidates that applied.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.