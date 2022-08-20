Class of '72 invites other classes to join them at Sept. 16 event

In what may seem more routine as baby boomers age, the Beaver Dam High School Class of 1972 is inviting upper- and under-classmates to join them at their 50th reunion on Friday, Sept. 16.

Members of the classes of 1970 through 1975 may attend Friday’s visitation at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St.. No invitations will be sent.

The reasons are simple, according to event chairman Rod Schultz of Eau Claire.

“A buddy of mine from Montana said they had a ‘Fossil Fest,’ and all alumni are invited to attend on a certain weekend,” said Schultz. “That’s where I kind of got the idea. Also, a number of years ago I went to a reunion of a class before us and a lot of people were happy to see me. There aren’t a lot of times that you can see people from other classes."

He continued, “A lot of us had friends who were younger or older than us. Upperclassmen were our mentors and we kind of looked up to them, just as underclassmen hopefully looked up to us. The organizers realize that people didn’t always hang out with their own class members and we thought it would be nice to have an informal get-together at the bowling alley and just get people together so they could sit and converse.”

“We spent every day of our lives with them, and many of us have friends that were just as close as our classmates, so we’d like to see them, too,” said class historian Roger Noll. “They can be a part of the Friday night event. Saturday is just for us.”

He added, “We don’t expect people to come from far away, but it would be nice if the locals would come.”

In recent years, all Mayville High School graduates were invited to attend on open house as part of annual Audubon Days Festival activities. Classes have also opened their gatherings to fellow graduates, although single-year events seemingly remain the largest trend.

So far, 96 classmates and some spouses — 155 total — have accepted invitations to the Saturday class-only events. Of the 303-member class, a total of 53 are deceased and 24 could not be located.

The beauty of the Friday visitation is that no reservations are required. There will be a cash bar.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16 (open to classes of 1970 through 1975)

3 p.m.: Set-up and decorating at VFW American Legion Post #146, 300 Beichl Ave.

6 p.m.: Informal get-together with ’72 classmates at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St.

Saturday, Sept. 17 (open to the class of 1972 alumni only)

9 a.m.: Golf Outing at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33, Beaver Dam. Email Debbie Herbst at 2dherbies@gmail.com. Reservations needed by Aug. 26.

1:30 p.m.: Beaver Dam Senior High School Tour. Take a tour down memory lane and see how the high school has changed. Tom Willihnganz has scheduled two tour guides for two groups. The BDHS bookstore will also be open. Participants need to make reservations if they would like to attend by emailing twilly@charter.net. (The Monarch Calliope will also be at the tour.)

5-6:30 p.m.: The BDHS ’72 Jam Band will be playing all-time classics. Band members include Jan Czarneski, Tom Faile, Tim Goetz, Tom Draeger, David Witter and friends. “Harmonica Man” Johnny Fehling may be present as well.

6:30 p.m.: The Welcoming Committee will take charge with special words from class president Jeffrey Wild, a class treasurer’s report from Gary Haas and “words of wisdom” from class vice-president Rodney Schultz.

6:50-10 p.m.: Socializing and dancing to the music of DJ Don Johnson, karaoke and food.

10 p.m.: Volunteers needed to clean up the Legion Post.

After 10 p.m. people may use their creativity on places to go and people to see in Beaver Dam.

As a memorial to deceased classmates Jonathon Ganske, horticulture instructor and FFA leader at BDHS, is working with students to establish a small one-acre arboretum on school property. Class donations will buy young and larger trees with a goal of raising $2,000. A small stone marker will recognize the class contribution.