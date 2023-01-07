Clausen Park revitalization moving forward with DNR grant

FOX LAKE — Fox Lake City Administrator Kelly Crombie calls the receipt of a $315,000 Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stewardship grant the city’s biggest story in 2022.

The grant, along with matching funds from the Friends of Clausen Park, the City of Fox Lake and private businesses and industries, will revitalize Clausen Park in the heart of downtown.

“The final plan will be completed this spring,” said Crombie. “Construction will likely start in the late fall with our hope to have it ready to go for spring of 2024."

This will be a $630,000 project with half of the funds coming from the DNR. Friends of Clausen Park has raised $60,000. The city has committed $107,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with more funds from other sources. This will provide a new kayak launch, fishing piers, walking paths, restrooms and site furnishings. Everything will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

Lead organizers of the Friends of Clausen Park include Sarah Theander, Becky Bussian, Mary Perkins, Randy Hurst and other volunteers and helpers. They were at least partially inspired by improvements in Crocker Park. That effort began in 2017 and was largely completed in 2019.

“The Friends definitely took the lead with the park efforts,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek. “The city is helping out but I’m really proud of the fact that this is a grassroots effort. It has been a lot of hard work, and what has been so pleasing from my end is that they’re all volunteers.”

“It shows that community support for the parks is very strong,” said Crombie. “The results will help our residents and visitors to enjoy all the activities that the lake offers.”

The DNR grant was pursued in 2022, with local fundraising efforts being key to DNR approval. Approval was given in August of 2022, with official notification given on Nov. 23.

The historic park may be small — at only 2 to 3 acres — but it dates back to the time of Native American mound builders. The Frank brothers eventually purchased the property hoping to establish a resort on Indian Point Road (now the Fox Lake Golf Club). In 1955 a 60-foot bell tower/bath house was built in memory of the Clausen family to serve a nearby swimming beach.

One of the Friends’ biggest fundraisers was the second annual “Day in the Park” held Sept. 3, 2022, at Clausen Park.

“Everyone was invited to share a day of fun while supporting many improvements in the park,” said Bussian. “It’s always a good time to use and enjoy what we already have and to anticipate future improvements.”

The event, which is likely to continue in future years, included a craft and vendor fair, a bounce house and petting zoo, food and drinks, a bean bag tournament, face painting, a duck pond game, a kids’ fisheree, boat safety checks, child carseat checks, visits with a K-9 officer and free child IDs.

Other fundraising efforts included brat fries, T-shirt and merchandise sales and more. Funding is also received as grants from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation.

Sponsors are still being sought for pieces of equipment, structures or other items.

“Clearly it has been a collaboration of a lot of people,” said Theander. "So many entities have joined in this effort, and it has been really nice to see it all come together.”

She added, “It’s a great little park. It just needs a little TLC. We’re just expanding on what we have and making it better for everyone.”

“There are a lot of details that need to be worked out, but we’ll keep making progress,” said Crombie.

For more information or to contribute, either send a note to Friends of Clausen Park, P.O. Box 105, Fox Lake, WI 53933, email friendsofclausenpark@gmail.com or call Crombie at (920) 928-6288. The group may also be followed on Facebook.