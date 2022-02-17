‘Clothing Collection’ opens in Waupun: Shop offers fashion for all, and more

WAUPUN -- 0638, The Clothing Collection is now open in downtown Waupun. It offers discounted overstock and clearance clothing and accessories for men, women and children, home decor and more. The shop opened Wednesday evening at a renovated storefront at 431 E. Main St.

Andi and Mark Colker are the owners, and operated a shop in Beaver Dam for the past two years. They live in Waupun, and welcomed the opportunity to bring shopping choices to what is Andi’s hometown.

Locals will know the location as a former carpet store and a vacuum store. It has since been painted and carpeted. New lighting and a new ceiling have been installed. Everything has been cleaned and updated.

Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Opportunity Kathy Schlieve helped them find the location.

Although Andi’s father operated “The Hub,” a men’s clothing store in downtown Waupun, Andi had no prior experience in the retail field.

“She said to me one day, ‘Why don’t we do this?’” said Mark, laughing. “That was really it.”

They opened in Beaver Dam in March 2020, just in time for the arrival of COVID-19. Despite the challenges, and the mandatory closing for a time, they have managed to be successful and are continuing their enterprise in downtown Waupun.

The nearby The Clothing Pallet at 18 N. Madison St. and K’s Boutique, 317 E. Main St., and other revitalization in downtown Waupun provided inspiration.

“We shopped locally when stores first opened and got a lot of deals from The Clothing Pallet in particular,” said Andi. “They were very helpful to us, and we both agreed that we could complement each other. We did well in Beaver Dam, but it wasn’t very convenient having to drive there to meet a truck or to have to rush back to Waupun and drive the kids to their sporting events. This works out better all-around and helps make Waupun a destination for shopping.”

“We’re a minute from home now,” said Mark. “Even though Beaver Dam was fantastic for us, it’s so much easier being here.”

Mark grew up and worked for years in Milwaukee as a Marine, and as a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy. He met Andi when he was looking for a position as a Waupun police officer and joined the local department. (Andi was a Waupun police officer in Waupun for 15 years). Mark is currently a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Mark and Andi are the busy parents of three young boys and two grown children. A grandchild is on the way.

Family is important, and is the inspiration for the store’s name. Mark’s brother, Steve, was a police officer in Oklahoma City for many years and passed away shortly after his retirement. The number 0638 was on his badge.

Andi’s mom, Donna Maxwell, specializes in home décor. Dad Clyde, who once operated "The Hub," a men's clothing store about a block away, is a regular helper.

“It has been a challenge, but we’ve seen so much support and made some true friendships,” said Andi. “I’m super excited to have old and new customers check us out and visit us here in downtown Waupun. It’s a small town shop where you’re building friendships and relationships. It’s all brand new at huge discount prices. Getting nice, quality things to people who couldn’t normally afford it is our goal. There are plenty of things to see, so come on down and explore.”

Stock is always changing, and customers are invited to check in frequently to discover items that arrive weekly.

“We have everything from little on up,” said Mark. “There’s always something new to see.”

"Seeing smiles makes it fun," said Andi. "That’s what really matters.”

