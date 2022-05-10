Clyman man injured in tractor accident

A 67-year-old man was severely injured Monday when he was run over by a tractor he had been working on.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call shortly before noon at W6393 County Highway J in the town of Clyman.

The tractor was in gear when it was started and it began moving immediately and ran the man over. The tractor drove through a wall of a machine shed before it struck a tree and wedged up against it.

Flight for Life transported the man to Aurora Summit Hospital.

CLR Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Fire Department Paramedics, Juneau EMS, Dodge County Emergency Management and Flight for Life responded to assist with this incident.