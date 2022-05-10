 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Clyman man injured in tractor accident

  • 0
Tractor accident

Flight for Life responds Monday to a tractor accident in the town of Clyman.

 Kelly Simon

A 67-year-old man was severely injured Monday when he was run over by a tractor he had been working on.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call shortly before noon at W6393 County Highway J in the town of Clyman.

The tractor was in gear when it was started and it began moving immediately and ran the man over. The tractor drove through a wall of a machine shed before it struck a tree and wedged up against it.

Flight for Life transported the man to Aurora Summit Hospital.

CLR Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Fire Department Paramedics, Juneau EMS, Dodge County Emergency Management and Flight for Life responded to assist with this incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News