Co-op project moving forward: Waupun to be center for state-of-the-art facility

WAUPUN — United Cooperative will be phasing in a $100 million dollar investment to eventually include soybean processing in an industrial park on Waupun’s southwest side.

“That figure is based on a very big picture, but it’s not unreasonable considering the three phases of the project that should be completed sometime in 2025,” said Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “For us at City Hall, it’s the culmination of eight years of work to see this happening.”

Co-op President and CEO Dave Cramer had formerly shared that his company and its subsidiaries had $1.4 billion in sales last year. The majority of the business is in grain and grain hauling, followed by agronomy and feed. The feed portion itself is estimated at $242 million. He indicated that Waupun is a natural choice in that United Cooperative already has two feed mills there. Consolidating those mills will allow better use of those facilities and the highway and rail access that are readily available.

United Cooperative acknowledged the plan in a press release on Tuesday, that read in part:

“United Cooperative is investing in the future for our patrons and the agriculture community. United Cooperative’s three-phase expansion project will create state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, marketing opportunities and technology advancements to meet the demands of Wisconsin’s agricultural landscape."

"As consumers request more knowledge about food origination, agricultural producers seek to find ways to provide high-quality, safe, and traceable feed products for their growing farm operations. These sustainable farming efforts will ensure consumer confidence now and into the future. Feed manufacturers like United Cooperative require state-of-the-art facilities to meet the quality requirements, efficient operating standards, and safe and secure supply chains for our food supplies.”

Facilities will be built on a 67.4-acre site, with rail spurs and vehicle access off an extension of Wilson Drive and Shaler Drive (west of Highway 26). The total valuation of the completed facility is set at a minimum guarantee of $33 million over the life of the TIF (20 years). Land will be purchased for $20,000 an acre totaling $1.3 million. Total cost for the city is anticipated at $9.4 million. The completed facility will generate a projected minimum of $13 million for the city of Waupun over 20 years, and will continue to support the tax base in following years.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are also being sought to lessen the city’s costs. Payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) will be required from United Cooperative in the event that taxes generated are insufficient to cover the city’s debt service for the development. TIF funding allows the city to pay its share of the costs with a minimal impact on its finances.

The facility will employ 50 full-time skilled and operations management positions and other workers. The total payroll for the three phases is estimated at $3 million annually.

Construction will begin soon on a multi-structural manufacturing facility.

“New Safe Food, Safe Feed regulations require feed manufacturers to comply with quality control measures that are not possible with outdated feed mills,” said United Cooperative Feed Division Vice President John Scheuers. “As a result, United Cooperative’s investment in this new Waupun facility will enable us to meet these new regulations and the ever-changing demands of our members.”

“This construction project is essential to our growth initiatives and our promise to our member-owners that they can rely on us for their agricultural needs,” said Cramer.

United Cooperative’s Waupun feed and grain manufacturing facility will have capabilities that include high-speed loading and unloading of ingredients, high-speed roller-grinders, pelleting capability, steam flaking, micro-system, both bagged and bulk texturized calf feed manufacturing, mineral manufacturing, and operations managed by a computerized control system for quality control.

“Our goal is to manufacture 23 tons of feed every 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the number of items in the mix,” Scheuers said.

“The Waupun facility will support new grain marketing opportunities for our member-owners and cover the demands of increased corn and soybean yields,” said Al Jentz, V.P. of Grain for United Cooperative.

In addition to the feed and grain expansion, the third phase of the construction project will be a state-of-the-art soybean crushing and processing facility. This processing and crushing facility will propel value-added agriculture products forward in Wisconsin.

According to Cramer, when operational, this plant will crush 7.5 million bushels of soybeans annually. “This plant will supply both soybean meal and soy oil and bring the surrounding counties into a global ag economy,” he said.

Along with the Waupun facility, United Cooperative has six other state-of-the-art feed locations and 20-grain locations strategically placed throughout Wisconsin, where it manufactures and sells feed and grain products and services.

A developer’s agreement will be considered at the next Waupun City Council meeting.

