Columbus adopts 2023 city budget

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The total city budget for Columbus, which does not include other taxing jurisdictions on the tax bill, is about $21 million. Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said that the general fund budget is about $4.5 million with the total tax levy for all funds about $4 million.

“We don’t have the official county mill rate sheet yet for this year, but our internal numbers show the mill rate is 8.048, which is an increase of approximately 1.42% over the previous budget without any credits applied,” Ellefson said. “That is because the TIDs are closing and the money that is retiring is coming on to the tax levy for the first time,” Ellefson said.

The funds previously went to the tax increment district, but now it will be collected into the general fund. About 1.48% increase will happen to individual property tax bills with the TID expenses if property expenses stayed the same.

The population of the city is 5,530 people, Ellefson said. The non-tax equalized value is up $72.4 million and valued at $535 million. The TIF value went down by $20 million due to the city closing a TIF in 2022. Net new construction is under 1%.

Ellefson said the budget process began in July, and along with department heads, the Columbus City Council had a voice in the budget as well.

“The council gets a chance to provide guidance,” Ellefson said. “The guidance was to maintain our core services and amenities that we provide, and to focus on employment retention and recruitment and make sure our compensation was adequate.”

There are several budget increases from 2022, Ellefson said. The capital projects are up $69,000, debt services is up $58,000, cemetery costs are up $10,000, library costs are up $4,000, the aquatic center costs are up $3,000 and the beautification fund was increased by $1,000.

“In 2022, there was a budgeted loss for garbage and recycling,” Ellefson said. “The proposed fee for 2023 is $194 annually, which is an increase of $10 a year.”

Ellefson said that the city will be looking to see if there are other providers who can supply similar garbage and recycling services at a lower fee.

Columbus area EMS group increased costs by 3% based on population, Ellefson said.

Capital projects planned for 2023 include replacing the city hall’s roof and the Folsom Street reconstruction.