Columbus' annual National Night Out is Tuesday

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Police Department will again offer an annual National Night Out on August 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fireman's Park. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is an opportunity for the public to meet and interact with local law enforcement and other first responders in a social atmosphere,” Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said.

There will be food beginning at 5:30 p.m., a dunk tank with officers participating, aquatic center and local school staff, music, games, activities, and prizes for children, along with a balloon twister and caricature artist.

In addition, there will be on display emergency equipment including police, fire and EMS vehicles, an armored vehicle, a drone, and Columbus Public Works and Water and Light vehicles and equipment. A police K-9 will be on hand and performing with an officer. The UW Hospital Med Flight helicopter is scheduled to land as well, pending no emergencies. There will be numerous door prizes given away, including two bicycles and a 40" TV.

“This is a very successful event that is graciously funded by the residents and business community of Columbus,” Weiner said.