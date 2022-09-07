 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus approves yearlong contract for garbage and recycling services

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a yearlong contract with Columbia County Public Waste to collect the city’s garbage and recycling.

The city began contracting for the services with Columbia County in 2017 and this year was given the option for the one-year extension. The contract allows the city to continue the services without an increase in the monthly base rate for residents, but there will be additional costs if diesel fuel exceeds $4 per gallon.

Residential units will be charged $14.65 for garbage and recycling pickup, according to the city.

