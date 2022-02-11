Columbus Area Historical Society Museum is searching for a new home

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum is at the end of its lease at its current downtown location and is looking for a new building.

The museum has been located at 116 W. James St., for the last four years near Four Corners (the intersection of James and Ludington streets). The museum started in a room in the Columbus Public Library, treasurer Pat Boness said.

Dan Wagner was the president of the historical society at the time, Boness said. Wagner used a lot of his own money to start the museum. The first donation was bound copies of the Columbus Journal, which were donated after the newspaper office closed in 2012. The Columbus Journal print editions ended in 2020.

The Columbus Journal composing desk was also donated to the museum. It had a built-in type case as well as drawers full of lead type and tools for letterpress printing which went out of use in the 1970s.

“We had a lot of people who started donating things,” Boness said. “People would go through their parents’ things and not know what to do with it.”

Other items came from businesses and city and school memorabilia.

“We added items little by little,” Boness said.

The museum was moved to the current location with a lease that allowed the museum to be there for free while just paying utilities. Boness said they also did some improvements including repairing the furnace and adding air conditioning, which was needed to preserve the displays.

The historical society does fundraisers including a popular ornament sale and the tours of the cemetery, which started this last fall.

However with the lease up, Boness said the owner wants to rent out the building. That leaves the museum to search for a new home while putting the items in storage and returning some items to their owners.

Those items date from 1839 to the present. Items that have been donated as permanent acquisitions to the museum will be packed and stored. Boness said she is contacting a company in Sun Prairie that works with preserving the items to protect them while they're being stored.

Items on temporary loan to the museum must be collected before March 15, Boness said. All the items have to be out by April 15, Boness said.

“We do want to find another building, but we have a storage unit where everything will be going,” Boness said. They have been looking at a lot of buildings that are up for sale and will continue to do so. There is hope that someone will donate money in order for the museum to have a permanent home.

“A secure, environmentally controlled building with appropriate HVAC and utilities is necessary to bring the exhibits to life for visitors to view,” Sheila Worthen said in a statement. “The Columbus Area Historical Society is seeking help from the Columbus community to provide viable ideas or possible benefactors to our mission to find a new, permanent home.”

Boness was sad not only to be leaving the building that has been home to the museum for the last four years, but for the building itself, which contains its own history including. Over the years, the building has housed several businesses and a bank.

The nonprofit Society is supported by membership dues, sponsor donations and fundraising events.

The museum will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Items in the current exhibits will be packed away for storage after the open house.

Those wanting to reach out to the museum may do so by email at museumcahs@gmail.com or by visiting the museum's website, go.wiscnews.com/cahs.

Board Members may also be contacted by phone. They are: Pete Kaland, president, 920-623-2116; Sheila Worthen, secretary, 920-410-5720; and Pat Boness, treasurer, 920-385-1953).

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

