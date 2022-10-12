Columbus begins budget talks

COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus held a public hearing Tuesday night on the 2023 budget as the city nears making a decision next month about how taxpayer dollars will be spent next year.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said that the city begins working on the next year’s budget in July but in reality the budget work never stops as the current and upcoming budgets sometimes have to account for emergency spending. However, the budget is important since it can put the city in financial peril if it is significantly miscalculated, he said.

The property tax bill includes funds going to the city, county, schools and technical college. The total tax levy for the city is projected to be about $3.6 million and voted on in November.

“The city is about 35% and everyone else makes up the rest,” Ellefson said.

The 2023 budget has several goals that were agreed upon by the City Council.

“The goals the council had were pretty straightforward,” Ellefson said. “They want to focus on the staff compensations and making sure wages and benefits were supported as well as maintaining the amenities that make the community what it is.”

With that, the general fund budget is up $36,000 and the tax levy is up $183,000, or 5.3%. Ellifson said taxpayers are benefiting from the retirement of Tax Incremental Financing District 3, and won’t see a significant impact in the mill rate.

The TIF district was started in 2007 and was Columbus' oldest active district. It was closed out this year. TIF District 3 includes property near the Highway 16/151 interchange.

Ellefson said some funds have been broken out into their own categories, including storm water, sidewalks and the planning director.

Increases in the budget are being seen in emergency services, employee benefits, road maintenance, sidewalk repair and replacement, tree removal, amenities and storm water, Ellefson said. Health insurance costs for employees are going up for both the employees and the city. Not to mention inflation is causing issues for the city, he said.

“It is hurting this year’s budget and next year’s budget,” Ellefson said.

In 2016, the city had steady growth in new construction. However, after 2020 there was a drastic decrease in new construction.

“We haven’t recovered that same volume of new construction he had previously, and I think that is a combination of some reduction in planned building but ... that we are really restricted on lots and available parcels to develop on now.”

Although there are commercial developments, the lack of residential lots will cause issues for residents until something changes and more homes can be created in Columbus.