COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus has a choice for mayor: the current city council president or a former city employee now retired.

Ian Gray or Joseph Hammer will be named the next mayor of Columbus following the spring election on April 4. Current Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold has decided against running again for the position. She served one term as Columbus’s mayor.

Ian Gray

Gray was appointed to fill a vacancy for the District 1 alderperson position in June 2019. He was elected as District 1 alderperson in 2020 and 2022. He has served as the council president since 2021.

Gray, who grew up in Portage and completed his education in southwest Missouri, went on to serve in the United States Air Force. During his military career, Gray received many awards and accommodations for his honorable service during the Iraq war. After his service, Gray returned to Wisconsin in 2006. He went on to work in corporate management and sales and is now a Columbus business owner and works in real estate. Despite his successes in business, he felt the need to serve his community once again.

“I have assisted in shifting the city’s focus to economic development and housing,” Gray said. “I recognize the needs of Columbus and tirelessly fight to meet them. As mayor, I will help Columbus responsibly grow to meet modern needs, while respecting and appreciating the community’s history.”

Joseph Hammer

Hammer retired from Columbus Water & Light, a municipal-owned utility, on Jan. 6, 2022, after 42½ years. At the time, he was co-manager and managed the operations end, while his colleague managed the business side.

Hammer was born and raised in Beaver Dam and went to Eau Claire Tech for electrical power distribution prior to beginning his career at Columbus Water & Light at the age of 18. Both he and his wife, who raised four children, have been involved in the Columbus school music program for the last 17 years. He is also an active members of St. Jerome Parish.

“With working for Columbus Water & Light over the years, I have found that politics get in the way of getting things accomplished, Hammer said. “I am willing to continue to serve my community by being an advocate for the public. My initial main focus will be to work on city employee retainage. Positive attitudes among employees will bring out great work results. I would also like to encourage positive economic growth that appeals to small town atmosphere. I would like to see more transparency from the council when funds, tax dollars or other sources are used to purchase property.”

GALLERY: Columbus celebrates winning team Columbus 1.jpg Columbus 2.jpg Columbus 3.jpg Columbus 4.jpg Columbus 5.jpg Columbus 6.jpg Columbus 7.jpg Columbus 8.jpg Columbus 9.jpg