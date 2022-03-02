Columbus chamber looks at creating winter wonderland theme at Fireman’s Park

COLUMBUS – A member of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce spoke before the Columbus City Council on Tuesday with the idea to decorate Fireman’s Park for the holidays beginning in the next year.

Paula Steiner said the chamber would work with businesses, Columbus Water and Light and Columbus DPW to do the project, however she wanted to make the city itself aware of the idea before they even began.

Steiner said that idea came from visiting the Rotary Park display in Swan Park in Beaver Dam.

“When you walk through the park, it is amazing, and there is a lot of community involvement,” Steiner said.

Steiner said she suspects the project will begin slowly with some trees decorated in the front of the park for the first year.

The Beaver Dam display was in its fifth year over this winter and took up much of Swan Park.

Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s next big event is Red Bud Day on Sat. May 14. The event celebrates the trees that bloom on Dickason Boulevard in May and features a variety of activities including the Redbud prince and princess contest.

