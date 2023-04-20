COLUMBUS — The Columbus City Council was unable to choose a new city council president on Tuesday after voting led to ties to begin the new term.

There are six members of the city council: Council President Ian Gray, Amy Roelke, Sarah Motiff, Trina Reid, Adam Steiner and Molly Finkler.

“The office of council president can be held by any council member,” Columbus Mayor Joe Hammer said, who was presiding over his first city council meeting on Tuesday. “The voting will be done by secret ballot. It is possible for someone not nominated to be elected into that position.”

The first vote resulted in both Gray and Roelke as candidates for the council president. The council had three votes that were tied prior to the two candidates speaking on why they would like to be the council president.

“I think maybe we need a little new leadership here,” Roelke said. “There have been some decisions that have not met the approval of the city. I have not always felt heard in meetings, and sometimes I think there is a little too much talking and not enough listening. I would like to be president because I would like to hear what everyone has to say and what the community has to say as well.”

Roelke said she has voted in the past for things that she does not agree with but she went with how she felt her constituents would have liked her to vote.

Gray said that the council has a lot of change with a new mayor and needed some continuity with the city council. As the sitting president, Gray said he did many things behind the scenes that he felt would not be continued if he were not president, including shortening the meeting times.

“I have turned our meetings from an average of 10 or 11 o’clock to an average of 8 or 9 o’clock,” Gray said. “That takes clear direction. That takes clear leadership ... not someone who is sitting on a fence. There is a reason that the president needs to be decisive, stand by their decisions, and lead a council.”

An additional vote was held with a tie vote coming from the secret ballots that the council members filled out.

Motiff said that the council needs someone with experience and Gray has filled the role twice.

“The council has done a great job of making progress, and I want to see that progress continue,” Motiff said.

Finkler, who is the newest member of the council, said that sometimes change is good.

“Sometimes the new person can ask the questions and make sure processes and procedures are being followed,” Finkler said.

Gray offered to step down as president but said that they needed a new president who has leadership ability.

The council opened back up the nominations and Roelke, Motiff and Steiner. Two additional votes were held which resulted in tie votes for Roelke and Motiff.

Motiff said that she tended to look for all the facts on an issue.

“I too have voted differently than I personally feel because I felt it was what my constituents would want,” Motiff said.

In the end, the council agreed to have Hammer preside over the committee of the whole and vote on a new council president at their next meeting on May 2.

