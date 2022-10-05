Columbus City Council favors returning to Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council spoke in favor of returning to the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court on Tuesday following deciding last week to close the city’s municipal court.

The city council decided against having its own municipal court during a special meeting on Sept. 29 citing costs as a major reason for disbanding the court. The city council discussed their future options during its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

The city of Columbus adopted the municipal court ordinance in 2018 with the court opening on May 1, 2019 and operating out of Columbus City Hall. Prior to that Columbus was part of the joint municipal court system. Previously the court was a member of the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court, which is out of Randolph.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said that Columbus does have other options but prefers that the city returns to Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court.

Columbus Alderperson Trina Reid agreed with Ellefson but also wanted to see what other options were available with joint municipal courts in the area including Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie.

Council Alderperson Ian Gray felt that returning to Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court was the best option.

“It is the closest, and it worked well in the past,” Gray said. “And we didn’t have to contribute tax dollars.”

Ellefson said that Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court serves 20,000 people out of two locations. Columbus will need to transfer prior to the end of Columbus Municipal Judge Ed Schellin’s term in April.