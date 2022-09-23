Columbus City Council hopes to grow the city with ARPA funds

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council committee of the whole is hoping that some of the city’s ARPA funds can be used in a way to bring growth to the city of a little over 5,000 people.

The council was addressing a recommendation during its meeting on Tuesday by the Columbus Community Development Authority recommending the top five choices to receive American Recovery Plan Act funding.

The CDA had recommended the funding go to: replace lost public sector revenue, support the COVID-19 public health and economic response, provide premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work, invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and general government services.

“My only concern is, while I believe every single one of these that were brought forward are great projects that I would like to see happen, I would like to see something that centers more on economic development and growth,” Alderperson Ian Gray said.

Gray said that he would like to see something dealing with economic development or growth added to the list and that city administrator Kyle Ellefson might be able to find a property that the city could buy and develop and the council could discuss in closed session.

Council member Sarah Motiff said there was a request that directly targeted an increase in residential housing and working with developers.

Ellefson said there was an idea for the city to find a property and partner with a developer.

“The thing is that $200,000 or $250,000 is a lot of money but not that much when you are looking at doing a development,” Ellefson said.

Gray said the things on the list are things that should be tackled but not the best use for the funds. Gray asked for the city to have stronger economic or growth options before making a decision.

“I understand $200,000 could be in reserve for something that is not a fully fleshed-out option,” Gray said.

Council member Trina Reid said that she hopes some of the listed projects are chosen, but would also like to see the additional option.

“Columbus is at a point, and I don’t want to sound down, but we are at a point where we need to grow or we will need to start cutting things,” Gray said. “No one wants to cut things and this is a very unique opportunity to try to create some of that growth.”

Columbus was awarded around $536,000 in ARPA funds with some already being earmarked for projects in the city and has about $200,000 left to use.