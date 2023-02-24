COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council heard additional information from all three garbage and recycling providers who are hoping to become the next provider for the city beginning in 2024. They will be making a decision during the first council meeting in March.

Representatives from Pellitteri and LRS as well as the Columbia County Solid Waste attended the Columbus City Council committee of the whole on Monday.

The current provider, Columbia County Public Waste, told the city last month that they would have to notify them if they were staying with the county or they might have to increase prices and could have difficulty providing services depending on staff and resources.

The city began contracting for the services with Columbia County in 2017 and this year was given the option for the one-year extension. The contract allows the city to continue the services without an increase in the monthly base rate for residents, but there will be additional costs if diesel fuel exceeds $4 per gallon.

Columbia County Public Waste Solid Waste Director Greg Kaminski thanked the city for allowing them to serve Columbus for the last six year and felt that they have served well. He said that the other two companies are good companies that use the facility for recycling and garbage.

“We are still the most advantageous price,” Kaminski said, who added the carts that had been purchased for the city would now be paid off and further lower the cost.

“We can pass some of that savings on to you,” Kaminski said. “It would reduce your overall rate by $1.20 per home, per month.”

Kaminski said the rate would go down from $15.09 per home would become $13.89.

Joe Spair, municipal account executive for Pellitteri, said that the contract they are offering has not changed and that he looked at the numbers and felt with a longer contract that they came in as costing the least.

Spair said his company recycles more types of plastic than does Columbia County Public Waste.

LRS municipal service manager Susan Malmanger said that they serve other local communities and like to focus on communities the size of Columbus. They also want to offer the community at least what they have now for services with options to reduce services if they so choose to do so.

“Everyone wants to do the best at recycling because it benefits us as well,” Malmanger said, who said that they have better resources to serve Columbus.

“I don’t want to pick something just based on money,” Alderperson Sarah Motiff said. “I have used Pellitteri in the past for commercial services and they have done a fabulous job.”

Alderperson Shelli Albright said that if she chose today it would be LRS.

“This is not a situation we wanted to be in we kind of found ourselves here,” Kyle Ellefson said, after pointing out the county offered the city a timetable to a few months ago that was extremely strict.

Gray said one thing he was concerned about was the lack of recycling by the county.

“Both Pellitteri and LRS recycle more than the county,” Gray said.

The council will make a decision during its regular meeting in two weeks.

