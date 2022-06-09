Columbus concert series to benefit Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Concert series is back this year following a two-year break during the pandemic and will be raising money to renovate the almost century-old Rest Haven building in Fireman’s Park.

The concert series is being presented by the Columbus Historic Landmark & Preservation Commission, which has been working at preserving historic buildings in Columbus since 1984.

The concerts were started in 2018 and held in 2019 in Fireman’s Park, Beth Altschwager said. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.

“This is the year that we are coming back,” Altschwager said.

The concerts will be held the last Thursday of the month from June to August on the green space behind the pavilion in Fireman’s park, Ruth Hermanson said. The food and drink vendors begin serving at 5 p.m. with the concerts running from 6 to 8 p.m. If there is rain, the concerts and food vendors are moved inside the pavilion.

“Hot sandwiches, beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase,” Janice Ulrich said.

The concerts are:

June 23 – Gary Beal Band & Wis. Glove & Anchor from Reeseville with Jeff Krakow Marine Corp. and Cercie Beverages as the vendors.

June 28 – Nine Thirty Standard from Sun Prairie with American Legion & Cercie Beverages as the vendors.

Aug. 25 – TECHNOIR from Columbus with Masons and Cercie Beverages as the vendors.

The Popcorn Wagon will be serving popcorn at all the concerts. People should bring their own chairs and or blankets and may bring their own picnic suppers if they wish. Glass bottles are not allowed.

There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted to benefit continued restoration of the Rest Haven, specifically restrooms along with necessary plumbing and electrical upgrades, Ulrich said.

Columbus Historic Landmarks & Preservation Commission has been active doing renovations around Columbus including an extensive renovation of the Fireman’s Park pavilion.

Ulrich said they installed an elevator, refinished the dance floor, painted interior walls and ceiling of upper level, painted outside, replaced windows on the Park Avenue side so that they match the original windows, remodeled restrooms, updated the cloakroom by adding sink for upper level work area, refinished and replaced benches along walls of the ballroom.

Some other projects that they have done include: repainting the city hall clock tower, re-bronzing the Civil War statue on Dickason Boulevard, erecting markers on the street corners of Columbus three historic districts, designed and replaced the entry garden at Fireman’s Park as well as maintaining it and adding ironwork and a bench.

The organization has also been working on repairs of the Rest Haven building since 2013 with hopes of completing the renovations by 2023 for the 100th year anniversary of the building.

Rest Haven is located behind the pavilion after entering the park and was originally designed by Alfred Clas from Clas, Shepherd & Clas in Milwaukee. It cost around $10,000 at the time. The building, which was originally used as a spot for campers, travelers and tourists to refresh before there were many motels in the area, was designed by the first pharmacist in Columbus, James Quickenden (1855-1955), Ulrich said.

“As motels and other lodging options became available, Rest Haven evolved into a facility for family gatherings, receptions small business meetings and other special functions,” Ulrich said.

Since 1982 the Knights of Columbus have been serving brats, and ham and cheese sandwiches from the Rest Haven during the Fourth of July celebration, Ulrich said.

Those wanting to donate directly to the renovations can do so by sending a check payable to CHLPC, and noting it is for the Rest Haven project. Mail to: CHLPC, 105 N. Dickason Blvd, Columbus, WI, 53925.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.