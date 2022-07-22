Columbus considers referendum to determine views on ATV/UTV use

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council is looking to ask the voters in November about their views on the use of city streets by ATVs and UTVs.

The city began looking at allowing ATV and UTV use on city streets in November after Alderperson Shelly Albright brought up the idea of having routes go through the city. Nearby cities Fall River and Waterloo have ATV and UTV routes.

Alderperson Sarah Motiff suggested going to an advisory referendum during the July 5 committee of the whole meeting for the council. A majority of the council members decided to go forward with the question on the November ballot.

The Columbus City Council discussed the wording of the question during its meetings on Tuesdays. This followed concerns brought by four people about whether or not the referendum was necessary and wanting all the streets opened for use of the vehicles.

Molly Finkler said she did not believe the referendum was a good idea and that the council should go forward with the ordinance but make some changes to it.

“I really disagree with the options of allowing all the city streets open or just developing a route through the city,” Finkler said. “As a taxpayer and resident, I feel it really limits me and my ability to benefit from the ATV and UTV route.”

Finkler said she is not an ATV/UTV owner but would possibly get one if it was approved.

Jacob Boness agreed with Finkler, and he has a lot of vehicles, including an ATV.

“When I jump on that I know I am going to have fun,” Boness said. “I’m going to spend money. I do that in other places all through the state, and I think we should give that opportunity to other people coming to our city.”

The word "route" needs to stay in the question because the definition of a path of access is a route, city attorney Paul Johnson said.

The council settled on bringing up the question brought up by alderperson Trina Reid: Should the city of Columbus allow all city streets be recreation ATV and UTV routes?

Council president Ian Gray said that he would like the question moved to their next regular meeting on Aug. 1 in order to vote on going to referendum in November. The city council will have to officially vote on the question that is added to the November ballot.