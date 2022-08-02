Columbus council approves November question about ATV/UTV routes

COLUMBUS – The wording for the referendum question on Columbus residents' ballots this November asking if ATV/UTV routes should be approved in the city was unanimously approved by the Columbus City Council during its meeting on Monday.

The question will read: "Shall the City of Columbus Allow All City Streets To Be Recreational ATV/UTV Routes?"

The city began looking at allowing ATV and UTV use on city streets in November after Alderperson Shelly Albright brought up the idea of having routes go through the city. Nearby cities Fall River and Waterloo have ATV and UTV routes.

The Columbia County Board approved a resolution in April allowing ATV/UTV traffic on county highways with a few segments remaining closed with larger traffic volumes.

Alderperson Sarah Motiff suggested going to an advisory referendum during the July 5 Committee of the Whole meeting for the council. A majority of the council members decided to go forward with the question on the November ballot.

The question is a non-binding advisory referendum question for the Nov. 8 election.