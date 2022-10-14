Columbus’ Discovery Charter School hosts Wisconsin Science Festival event

COLUMBUS – Columbus’ Discovery School celebrated its mission on Thursday night with a Wisconsin Science Festival event. BioTrek leader Tom Zinnen ran those in attendance through experiments to better understand science and engineering.

The Wisconsin Science Festival is a weeklong event every October, Discovery Charter School teacher Suzy Zietlow said. During the festival organizations, libraries and schools can sign up online to host an event either on their own or having a speaker come to the school.

The Wisconsin Science Festival features events throughout the state for people of all ages. Activities include science experiments, question and answer sessions and interviews with scientists, demonstrations and performances. This year's festival runs through Sunday.

“We decided to have a speaker come in conjunction with our 15th anniversary,” Zietlow said.

The charter school was founded in 2007 by Sue Sewell, who was the principal of Columbus Elementary School at the time. Discovery Charter School provides an experience-filled opportunity for children in grades K-3 who have a natural interest in science and nature.

Zinnen led about 100 people in attendance on several activities including an experiment on if skim milk or whole milk makes better bubbles, inventing a squirt gun and penny whistle and the paradox of the DNA Tube.

Columbus Elementary School principal Beth Hellpap said that events like this is one of the benefits to the updates at the school. The renovated school opened at the start of the school year.