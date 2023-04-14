COLUMBUS — It has been 15 years since the then-principal of Columbus Elementary School decided it was time for families in Columbus to have a choice about how children learn and so created Discovery Charter School inside the elementary school.

A lot has changed in that time, especially after the building was renovated last year, but the foundation of the school remains the same. It aims to deliver instruction using a curriculum focused on nature and science.

A celebration of the school was held Thursday night so people could visit school classrooms.

“All this good science,” Sue Sewell said while walking through Discovery School on Thursday. “It makes me happy.”

Sewell was the principal at the time Discovery was opened.

The school serves children in grades kindergarten through third. Beth Hellpap, the current principal of Columbus Elementary and Discovery, said Sewell was a science teacher at Columbus Middle School who later became the principal of Columbus Elementary. Sewell was awarded a charter grant and Discovery started with two kindergarten classes.

“It’s amazing,” Sewell said about the charter remaining an option for students. “It is such good news for families to have the choice.”

Sewell has always been enthusiastic about science and felt the charter would be a good option for students and families and give them more options in their public school journey.

Parents and children visited the school as well on Thursday.

Karen Smith chose the school for her child Allison, currently in fourth grade.

“I liked the integrated curriculum and the core science value,” Smith said. “And I liked the outdoor experience as well.

While lessons can be fun — such as one that involves kindergartners making root beer floats to learn about the three stages of matter — they can also encompass every aspect of the core curriculum, from writing papers about experiments to math problems used in calculations.

Allison Smith said she still likes learning about science at Columbus Elementary, but misses Discovery.

“I liked the DCS classes better,” Allison Smith said. “Some days we’d do science all day.”

