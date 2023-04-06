COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council looked at the stormwater management issue on Monday for the city along with a list of possible projects that could total more than $5 million.

City Engineer Jason Lietha said the council has received a list of priorities and the funding piece for stormwater management for the city. The city went to referendum in spring of 2022 to create a stormwater utility; however, voters did not support the measure. Several citizens have brought up the need to deal with stormwater issues during recent city council meetings.

Lietha said that they have reorganized the projects in a report that was given to the city council which prioritizes the top 20 projects. There were about 94 projects identified, which were ranked, and costs were added to the projects.

“Some were annual costs, operating budget costs,” Lietha said.

All the top 20 projects had importance and value but he feels those are the top 20 most important projects that will total an estimated $5,345,000.

City Council president Ian Gray said that the list was very helpful but that the James Street Culvert should be the city’s top priority.

Alderperson Trina Reid said that she also values the list but was wondering if there would be some cost savings if the city workers could handle some of the projects.

Alderperson Sarah Motiff said that they would need people certified in the removal of hazardous material while completing the projects on the Crawfish River.

Finding ways to pay the bill

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson agreed that the James Street Box Culvert would be a good starting point, and there could be some state funding for that project. The city has some maintenance projects that are planned but the added cost for stormwater management is not on that list, Ellefson said.

“We are going on the assumption we all want to improve streets,” Ellefson said. “We want these stormwater improvements to happen. We want to continue to repair and buy equipment so our staff will be safe with equipment that works. We want to continue to work towards buildings like a DPW and a fire station.”

Ellefson said that there are only a few options for the city to fund everything needed, which include the following: swap the funding the city currently has for projects, borrow more and increase taxes, decrease spending on non-essential services, identify new revenue or just to do things as they can.

“It is not a great solution but when we can’t pay with all the stuff we have we are looking at some kind of middle ground that lets us do a little of everything because I am not sure there is a solution that lets us do everything in a reasonable manner for our taxpayers or anyone,” he said.

Ideally, as growth happens there will be new revenue but there are difficult decisions that will need to be made, Ellefson said.

Gray said the streets are planned out for 10 years which would cost about $17 million. However, he added that the plan does not include enough for salary increases or building maintenance.

“There are zero dollars allocated to a new fire station and zero dollars allocated for a DPW,” Gray said. “None of this is in our budget.”

Stormwater maintenance is necessary, Gray said, but there are many other needed projects that the city is not able to complete.

“We have to start picking what we do and how much and where our budget goes and things of that nature,” Gray said, who added that increasing the tax base of the city would be the most preferable option.

Gray said that one option is trying to go back to referendum and getting the storm utility to pay for the project.

“I think we need to commit to the James Street Culvert right away, but we also must think about going back to referendum,” Gray said.

