Columbus Fire receives donation from Didion

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Fire Department is utilizing funds that it received from Didion to replace its old grain rescue device.

“The Columbus Fire Department wants to thank Didion for the generous donation,” Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine said in the press release. “With the funds, we were able to replace our old grain rescue device, called the Great Wall of Rescue Kit.”

The kit is third-party tested, and slides together allowing Columbus Fire to more efficiently and safely perform grain bin rescues, Hazeltine said. There are 12 panels, some used to form a circle around the patient to relieve pressure and remove the grain. The extra panels can be used to form a protective wall in case there is grain movement, protecting the rescuers and patient.

Columbus Fire was also able to purchase four new harnesses and rope rescue equipment to use after removal of the victim from the grain entrapment back to the ground.

Didion Milling has been in operation since 1972 and is headquarted in Sun Prairie. It also has corn milling and biofuels facility in Cambria and production facilities in Markesan and Johnson Creek.