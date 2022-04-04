Columbus Fire responds to fuse outage at wastewater plant

COLUMBUS — A temporary power outage occurred Sunday night around the Columbus Wastewater Plant, 537 River Road, after fuses blew outside of the buildings.

Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine said they were called in for a report of an explosion and black smoke coming from the wastewater plant. The “explosion” was actually two of three fuses that blew from a three phase outside of one of the buildings, and that caused a temporary power outage.

“The generator starting up because of the disruption of power at the wastewater plant was the cause of the dark smoke, which is usual for this generator,” Hazeltine said. “No structural damage or employees hurt as no one was there. There was no fire.”

Columbus Fire crews cleared the buildings with the aid of thermal imaging cameras and gas meters, and called in wastewater employees, escorting them around the plant to investigate what happened, Hazeltine said.

Columbus Water & Light was brought on scene to check for any damage to their power lines, and We Energies was brought in to confirm that the substation at N1141 River Road, just south of the Kestrel Ridge apartments was working with no issues, Hazeltine said. Columbus Fire was on scene for a little less than two hours.

