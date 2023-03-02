There is a seventh-grade girl shooting free throws in Columbus who could be the next Sue Bird. She’s swishing the through the hoop with, perhaps, thoughts of WNBA stardom in her head.

On another court, a second-grade girl is practicing her dribbling. She could be the next Arike Ogunbowale, the Dallas Wings star who grew up playing in Milwaukee.

Elsewhere, under the tutelage of local dedicated adults eager to see local girls thrive, a third-grade girl is making layup after layup. She hits it off the glass in just the right spot, and in the shot goes. She could be the next Diana Taurasi.

They could be stars of the future. Or, they could not. It doesn’t much matter, just so long as they’re having fun; just so long as they’re learning something about teamwork; just so long that they’re learning about themselves and how much they can accomplish on and off the court.

Sue Bird or not, they can fly.

Giving them wings is the hope of the Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club. It was established 20 years ago to promote and support girls’ basketball in Columbus.

“The CGBBC consists of parents with a mission to increase interest and enthusiasm for girls and give them increased opportunity for developing their basketball skills at all levels,” said Tony Boettcher, president of the organization.

The CGBBC showed that support tangibly recently. Each player on the second- and third-grade basketball teams for the Columbus recreation program received a free basketball from the organization.

“How cool is that?” asked Amy Jo Meyers, Columbia’s recreation director.

Pretty cool. There are a total of 70 girls that are participating in the second- to eighth-grade levels this year. There are 45 girls in the second- to fourth-grade levels that the organization finds encouraging.

“We are hoping that number will continue to grow,” Boettcher said. “The youth programs are a vital part of the success of Columbus girls’ basketball.”

Those successes are being seen on the court. Columbus’ Michael Schweitzer is an educator in the Dodgeland School District. He got involved with the Columbus rec program because his two daughters started playing basketball there. He wanted to help out because, after years of coaching experience at the high school level, he wanted to help develop and grow an interest in basketball for youth.

Schweitzer said, “The best part of working with the youth players is seeing their enthusiasm for the game of basketball, as well as their excitement when they are able to put the skills that they learn during practice and use them effectively in games.”

It’s a game, yes, but, also, it’s more than a game. “It’s a great game,” Schweitzer said, “for girls to participate in to help improve their ability to work as a group, as well as being able to face adversity and develop a strategy in order to overcome it.”

Basketball skills and life skills are going hand in hand in Columbus. Emily Katz knows this, too. An assistant coach through the rec department, the Columbus photographer sees a lot developing in the girls she coaches.

Practicing various dribbling, passing, and shooting skills with second-grade girls, Katz loves the game of basketball and is eager to share that with area youth. “It builds new and sometimes lasting friendships,” she said. “Basketball gives girls more confidence.”

According to Athletic Business, 88% of kids reported experiencing an improvement in physical health and 73% say joining a youth sport enhanced their mental health. Additionally, participating in youth sports is associated with a decreased likelihood of cigarette smoking, heart disease, and diabetes.

Further, 56% of parents say youth sports give their children skills to help in future schooling and 55% say sports give their children skills to help in their future careers.

“The CGBCC,” Boettcher said, “will continue to support the girls with whatever need arises.”

With their annual fundraiser in February, the organization provides funds for local youth teams. Funds are also provided to support tournaments and camps, both during basketball season and during the summer.

Further, the organization has funded larger ticket items, like two basketball shooting machines and a new scoreboard and bench chairs at Columbus High School.

Additionally, the organization gives scholarships to all girls who play basketball during their junior and senior years of high school.

The monies come from local families, businesses, and community supporters eager to make the point that local girls are making a great many points on local basketball courts.

Whether they’re Sue Birds, or Arike Ogunbowales, or Diana Taurasis, it matters not. The girls, hitting their free throws, dribbling between cones, passing up and down the local hardwoods, are winners.