COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved a new garbage and recycling provider for the city during its meeting on Tuesday. LRS will become the city’s next provider beginning in 2024.

LRS services 37 Wisconsin communities including the town of Beaver Dam, Juneau and Marshall.

The city council agreed on a five-year contract with LRS with four of the five members in attendance voting in favor of the contract.

Over the last couple of months, the city has heard from representatives from Pellitteri and LRS as well as the city’s current provider Columbia County Solid Waste.

The current provider, Columbia County Public Waste, told the city in January that they would have to notify them if they were staying with the county or they might have to increase prices and could have difficulty providing services depending on staff and resources.

The city began contracting for the services with Columbia County in 2017 and this year was given the option for the one-year extension.

Columbia County Board of Supervisors members Matthew Rohrbeck and Henry St. Maurice attended the meeting and urged the council to stay with the county during the public comment period of the meeting. Both are residents of Columbus.

Rohrbeck said that everyone has been happy about the service delivered by the Columbia County Public Waste, and he has gotten many questions from residents on why the city was considering the change.

The city did not vote on the Columbia County Public Waste contract, but it did have a failed vote to approve the contract with Pellitteri, which failed with a vote of three against and two in favor.

