Columbus High School graduates 93 students

COLUMBUS — A class of 93 students graduated from Columbus High School on Thursday with students remembering all the changes the class has dealt with for the last four years while being educated during a pandemic.

The pandemic made a unique four years for the students, Columbus High School principal Jonathan Rouse said to the student body. Valedictorian Tristen Brisky also addressed the class and Salutatorian Emma Kelly announced the teachers who would be reading the students names while giving out the diplomas.

The class chose classmates Taylor Raley and Vance Berget to do speeches during the ceremony.

“The Class of 2022 is no stranger to change,” Raley said. “We’ve had seven gym teachers, four or five principals depending on who you ask, three athletic directors, three weight rooms, two cafeterias and two regular years of high school.”

Raley said that over the next few months, the students would be on different paths.

“As I look at my fellow classmates, I see faces shining with possibility, creativity and greatness,” Raley said.

“I was always told my high school years would fly by,” Berget said. “It would be a flash. I’d be on the stage being handed my diploma, so I could throw my cap up in the air and be in college before it hit the ground.”

Berget talked about the change they had as well throughout the four years.

“We were robbed of our most important year of high school,” Berget said. “The school shut down, and we were forced to wear masks in grocery schools. Focusing on our junior year, academics were never more difficult.”

Overcoming the hurdles that the class had is what Berget said he will miss the most about the class.

Columbus was the first area public school to graduate this year. Horicon High School graduates on Saturday, Mayville High School graduates on Sunday. On Friday, May 27, Beaver Dam High School, Dodgeland High School, Randolph High School, and Waupun High School will hold graduation ceremonies. Cambria-Friesland High School and Fall River High School will graduate on May 28.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

