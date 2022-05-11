Columbus hires next superintendent

COLUMBUS – Jacob Flood will serve as the next superintendent of the Columbus School District.

The Columbus School District Board of Education approved a two-year contract for Flood during a special board meeting on Tuesday. Flood will be taking over for Annette Deuman who will be retiring on July 1 following seven years in the role.

Flood is currently the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Kewaskum School District. Prior to this position, he served as an elementary school principal in Kewaskum and before that, as an intermediate school principal in Waupun. His teaching experience was at the middle school level in Lomira and Beloit. He is currently in a doctoral program at Cardinal Stritch University.

Twenty-eight candidates applied for the position. After video interviews and on-site interviews with semifinalists, the board narrowed it down to three finalists. Each of the finalists spent a day in the district touring the community and visiting the schools. That evening they met with a stakeholder group and the board for a final interview.

“The Columbus School District Board of Education is thrilled to introduce Mr. Jacob Flood to the community as our next Superintendent,” Columbus School Board President Julie Hajewski said in a press release. “We are extremely appreciative of the student, staff, parent, and community stakeholders that participated in the reliable and proven process of the superintendent search firm utilized by the district, McPherson and Jacobson. This process helped the board to identify the priorities of our stakeholders and match those priorities with the best qualified candidate. We can’t wait to begin our work with Mr. Flood on July 1 to continue to ensure that our students are community, career, and college ready.”

