Columbus holds final listening session prior to April’s Storm Water Utility Referendum question

COLUMBUS – Residents in Columbus who will vote on a referendum question for a storm water utility had a chance on Tuesday night to address concerns and offer suggestions to the city prior to the election.

It was the last of three listening sessions where the committee working on the question attempted to answer questions and listen to suggestions from residents. Fifteen people attended the final listening session that occurred at Columbus High School with five people offering suggestions and asking questions.

Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold welcomed those in attendance prior to the committee providing answers to questions that had been asked at previous meetings.

“It is an important topic for Columbus because you probably know someone if you have not been affected by flooding issues,” Arnold said. “It is a significant issue in our city.”

City officials will ask voters in the April referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Storm water Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.

The city council already amended the storm water utility based off of a suggestion at one of the listening sessions. The base charge for the storm water utility would stay in effect until Dec. 31, 2025. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, the annual base charge may be increased, but by no more than 3 percent annually. To have a larger increase in cost, the city would have to go to referendum for voters to decide on the increase.

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

Jason Lietha, with Ruekert-Mielke, went over some details of the flooding that has occurred over the decades leading up to today and said they have found 16 areas of the city where the flooding occurs.

“It’s not just one area or one subdivision or neighborhood,” Lietha said. “A lot of people are affected by the flooding. Not every time it floods do all these areas flood.”

When something floods it inhibits the use of the parks and makes it hard to move around the city, Lietha said.

Maintenance projects that would be looked at include ditch cleaning, works in the ponds including mowing and sediment removal, city wide inlet cleaning and storm sewer end wall inspection, cleaning and repair.

Capital improvements include dredging the second ward creek and potential storm water diversion, removing the pipe in Fireman’s Park, James Street culvert capacity increase, future street reconstructions projects, add storm sewer to residential areas where needed, and potential flood storage at Fireman’s Park and Prairie Ridge Health.

“It’s a little hard to put dollars to projects if we haven’t looked at them close enough to determine what the real need or fix is,” Lietha said.

Planning has to be done as well including identifying all capital projects city wide and providing the priority level and costs and grants for the projects. Studies to determine need of upgrades to the facilities and flood plain studies.

Lietha said that some pipes have to be upgraded to concrete.

“There is more rain now and when it comes it comes harder and faster intensity,” Lietha said. “That is a fact. We can look up the rain fall data tables. There has been studies based on that, so we need different infrastructure underneath the roads."

The capital projects could range from a $100,000 to $500,000 or more, Lietha said.

Residents would pay $5 a month, but commercial properties would pay more, Lietha said. The fees would be put in place to manage storm water.

Former Columbus Council member Richard Sheard said at one time there were plans to control the flooding before it entered the city by putting in retention plans before it got to the hospital.

“When they put in the Highway 151 bypass that changed some of the directions of the water in that area, and that may have been some of the problems we have,” Sheard said. “But as the city has grown, you constantly see flooding in Fireman’s Park.”

Columbus Alderman Sarah Motiff said that the city council wants to make the projects a priority while being careful not to flood out other areas of the city.

About $230,000 to $250,000 will come in each year for storm water projects if the storm water utility is approved by voters April 5.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

