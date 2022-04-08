Columbus homes evacuated after large gas leak

COLUMBUS — Residents in Columbus were evacuated from the area of a large gas leak that occurred in the 600 block of Farnham Street on Friday morning, but were allowed to return home a short time later.

According to a Facebook post on the city’s page, a gas line was hit by construction crews. The Columbus Police Department contacted residents to evacuate the area. Others were asked to avoid the area.

Residents were advised in less than an hour later on Friday around 10:30 a.m. that they could return to their homes after the gas was turned off for the area. The homes were without gas as well.

The Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., had been made available to those who may be displaced by the gas leak. Emergency Management and the Red Cross were also contacted.

Crews are beginning the Highway 89 road project. The reconstruction project for Highway 89/Farnham Street is scheduled to end on Aug. 19. It will go from Avalon Road to Park Avenue and replace deteriorated pavement and update the urban section of Highway 89 from an 11-foot drive lane to a 12-foot drive lane. The project will add sidewalk and update storm water and city sewer and water facilities.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

