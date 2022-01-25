Columbus looks at hiring search firm to find next school chief

COLUMBUS – The Columbus School Board may hire a search firm to help find the district’s next superintendent.
The Columbus School Board officially accepted the retirement of Superintendent Annette Deuman during its meeting Monday. Columbus School Board President Julie Hajewski said that although the school board managed the hiring process to hire Deuman seven years ago, that former superintendent Bryan Davis, who was hired in 2010, was located using an external consulting firm.
Although another option, would be hiring internally.
“Columbus, as far as I am aware, has no one internally who has their superintendent license,” Hajewski said.
An external firm will cost the district money, but Hajewski said the firm could offer expertise in contract negotiation, tap a larger pool of candidates and be able to vet possible candidates for the district.
“I like having a neutral party and making sure we hear from everybody,” board member Tessie Sharrow said.
Students, staff and community members will be addressed to find out their desires for the next superintendent, Hajewski said.
“We have to admit that there is contention in the community,” board member John Pearson said. “With a more neutral party, it can drive discussion which might be helpful.”
A larger pool of candidates is important, because there are a large number of openings for superintendents in Wisconsin. Sharrow said that as many as 80 of the 421 school districts in Wisconsin will be looking for a superintendent in the 2022-23 school year.
“There are 42 to 43 openings for sure,” Hajewski said, there is an expectation that another 30 superintendents will retire or resign this year as well.
John Bales, the executive director for the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, said on average about 70 district's change leadership each year with 15 to 25 retiring each year.
“Experienced superintendents are a valuable commodity and sought after by hiring boards," Bales said.
The Columbus School board unanimously approved to begin the process of identifying an outside consulting firm to find the next superintendent. The board will meet on Monday to begin the process by submitting their request proposal for services.