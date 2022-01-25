Columbus looks at hiring search firm to find next school chief

COLUMBUS – The Columbus School Board may hire a search firm to help find the district’s next superintendent.

The Columbus School Board officially accepted the retirement of Superintendent Annette Deuman during its meeting Monday. Columbus School Board President Julie Hajewski said that although the school board managed the hiring process to hire Deuman seven years ago, that former superintendent Bryan Davis, who was hired in 2010, was located using an external consulting firm.

Although another option, would be hiring internally.

“Columbus, as far as I am aware, has no one internally who has their superintendent license,” Hajewski said.

An external firm will cost the district money, but Hajewski said the firm could offer expertise in contract negotiation, tap a larger pool of candidates and be able to vet possible candidates for the district.

“I like having a neutral party and making sure we hear from everybody,” board member Tessie Sharrow said.

Students, staff and community members will be addressed to find out their desires for the next superintendent, Hajewski said.