Columbus looks at listing stormwater priorities prior to next attempt to fund the issue

COLUMBUS – Following voters' rejection last month of a separate stormwater fee, the Columbus City Council discussed next steps to deal with stormwater issues in the city by looking at the possible needs and costs for the projects before discussing funding.

Columbus City Council President Ald. Ian Gray said during the committee of a whole meeting on Tuesday that they were just starting the discussion to give the city a direction in order to begin tackling the issue of stormwater.

The city had 1,012 people, or about 20% of the total population, who voted in the April spring election on the question asking to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of stormwater management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected. The referendum was defeated with nearly 60% of voters opposed.

Ald. Shelly Albright said that they had to start somewhere and thought they could put some funds from the city budget into dealing with stormwater issues.

“I don’t know whether if it is logical to start at a dollar amount, or if it is more logical to start at a project, and then find the funding that is needed for that project,” Gray said. “Because if we decide to put $150,000 in stormwater but that doesn’t cover enough to do a singular project, then what are we really doing? It just doesn’t seem logical to me.”

Gray said he felt the first step should be finishing a full study of Columbus’ stormwater projects.

“I think we need a plan for stormwater before we need funding for stormwater,” Gray said.

Mayor Mary Arnold said she would like to see citizen involvement, including citizens really affected by stormwater, on the committee.

“I am definitely for citizen involvement,” Albright said.

Ald. Trina Reid suggested there might be smaller projects that the citizens may be interested in helping out themselves.

“I think we need a holistic plan for stormwater,” Gray said. “We need to know what items need to be done; what impact they will have, and what order they need to be done in. If we do things in the wrong order we could worsen flooding in some areas of the city. We need to know what we are doing before we do it.”

Ald. Adam Steiner said he agreed that there should be a better plan on what has to be done.

“If we set a goal that we need to do this first or this first, we can snowball ourselves down to where we need to be,” Steiner said.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said there is a list of preliminary projects, but they could do a task order of some more complete projects.

Over the years, Columbus has battled flooding and other stormwater concerns and recognizes there are benefits to improving the city’s current stormwater infrastructure in order to prevent future issues.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

