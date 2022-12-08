 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus makes it official, rejoining joint municipal court

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus has finalized its decision to return to the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court.

The Columbus City Council unanimously approved signing the documents to return to the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court during its meeting on Tuesday.

Citing budget concerns, Columbus City Council voted unanimously to discontinue having its own municipal court that serves the citizens of Columbus in hopes of returning to a joint court on Sept. 29.

The court is scheduled to close at the end of Columbus Municipal Judge Ed Schellin’s term in 2023. The city of Columbus adopted the municipal court ordinance in 2018 with the court opening on May 1, 2019 and operating out of Columbus City Hall. Prior to that Columbus was part of the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court.

Other cities and villages in the joint municipal court are: Arlington, Cambria, Fall River, Friesland, Lodi, Pardeeville, Poynette, Randolph, Rio, and Wyocena, and the town of Columbus, the town of Dekorra, and the town of Lodi.

The Columbus City Council also discussed the prices at the Columbus Area Aquatic Center during its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

Columbus Recreational Director Amy Jo Meyer said that due to recent membership rate increases, the staff felt it would be better to increase fees rather than membership rates. Increases to the cost of swim lessons and swim team were some ideas.

However, the council members also noticed a disparity in the cost of annual passes and felt that the costs were lower in Columbus for non-residents compared to other area pools.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

