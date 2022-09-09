Columbus man arrested following fleeing incident through Beaver Dam

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop the 2016 Ford Focus for speeding on Madison Road, near Iron Road, in the town of Beaver Dam. The deputy made contact with the driver, but after the initial contact, the driver fled into the city of Beaver Dam before driving out onto north Highway151. The driver continued to flee at speeds exceeding 90 mph. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was able to deploy road spikes on the vehicle and it eventually stopped on Highway 151 northbound, north of Highway 33.